Video Glitch Makes Christian Kirksey 14" Tall

Published September 3, 2014 at 7:06 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Honey, I shrunk the linebacker - that's what it looks like on the new Madden video game. Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey is imposing. He's built, and he stands at 6' 2". In the game, though, a glitch makes him 14-inches tall, barely bigger than a football. And yet, he scampers across the field, even goes for a tackle and gets smushed. There's one thing that makes you wonder if this was an accident. In the game, mini-Kirksey is playing not for the Browns, but the Titans. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.