Calif. Lawmakers Overturn Ban On Pets At Restaurants

Published August 25, 2014 at 5:07 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

That brings us to our last word in Business Today, which is bone appetite.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Steve, isn't it bon appetit?

INSKEEP: You would think so, David. But in this case the last word in business is bone appetite because California lawmakers overturned a ban on pets in bars and restaurants.

GREENE: Businesses may now permit dogs in their outdoor spaces, like patios or courtyards. Previously they faced fines for health violations.

INSKEEP: And those celebrating reportedly include the first dog of California, Sutter Brown - Governor Jerry Brown's dog, which is now allowed to show up in restaurants. Sutter's Twitter account celebrated with a message, quote, "no more doggie bags."

GREENE: It has been a busy time for Governor Brown's pets. Sutter made news just last week when the governor declined the ice bucket challenge - his dog went through with it. Is that right?

INSKEEP: That is cruel.

GREENE: That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.