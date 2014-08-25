Calif. Lawmakers Overturn Ban On Pets At Restaurants

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: You would think so, David. But in this case the last word in business is bone appetite because California lawmakers overturned a ban on pets in bars and restaurants.

GREENE: Businesses may now permit dogs in their outdoor spaces, like patios or courtyards. Previously they faced fines for health violations.

INSKEEP: And those celebrating reportedly include the first dog of California, Sutter Brown - Governor Jerry Brown's dog, which is now allowed to show up in restaurants. Sutter's Twitter account celebrated with a message, quote, "no more doggie bags."

GREENE: It has been a busy time for Governor Brown's pets. Sutter made news just last week when the governor declined the ice bucket challenge - his dog went through with it. Is that right?

