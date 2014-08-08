Troubles Compound For Malaysia Airlines

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with hardship for Malaysia Airlines. Malaysia's government will remove that airline from its national stock exchange today. Malaysia Airlines has operated at a loss for the past three years, and of course, its troubles were compounded by the disappearance of a flight over the Pacific in March and another shot down over eastern Ukraine last month. With today's move, Malaysia Airlines is now fully state-owned which is the first step of a major restructuring process. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.