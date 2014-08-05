Kodak To Keep Making Celluloid Film For Hollywood

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Movies have always been in the business of bringing back the dead - think about zombies.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Or vampires.

INSKEEP: Ghosts.

GREENE: And now celluloid film.

INSKEEP: What?

GREENE: That's right. Despite slipping sales with the rise of digital filmmaking, Kodak announced a pact with major studios, last week, to continue producing and supplying old-school film.

INSKEEP: This is a tough play. The company's sales of the stuff have fallen by 96 percent in the past decade. But a number of Hollywood directors, including Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino and Judd Apatow have lobbied the studios.

GREENE: And Kodak hopes this agreement will slow film's rapid decline and give all this a Hollywood ending.