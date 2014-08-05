Boy Takes Toy ATV For A Spin On Bronx River Parkway

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of a 6-year-old in Mount Vernon, New York. The boy had a toy all-terrain vehicle which he drove on an actual highway. The Journal News says he drove out of a park, down a street and up a ramp onto the Bronx River Parkway. Grown-up drivers protected him by surrounding his slow-moving vehicle with their own. Yes, it was a terrifying moment. Though somewhere deep down, that kid will always know his first highway drive was awesome. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.