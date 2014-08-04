© 2021
Dallas Cowboys Print NFL Post-Season Tickets

Published August 4, 2014 at 6:44 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. It's barely August and the NFL preseason is underway. But the Dallas Cowboys are moving faster than that - Cowboys are already in the postseason. When season-ticket holders receive their tickets to all the regular games this week, they'll also get a sheet of tickets for the playoffs - ambitious. Fans in Philly, New York and Washington will remind you Dallas has not made the playoffs in the past four years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.