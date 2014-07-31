Red Robin's 'Monster' Burger Wins Xtreme Eating Awards

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Red Robin has received a hefty award - its monster burger ranked the highest in the Extreme Eating Awards. At more than 3,500 calories, the Center for Science and the Public Interest finds it to be, quote, "the single unhealthiest meal among 200 chain restaurants." Served with a milkshake and bottomless fries, it beat other dishes by at least a thousand calories, but Red Robin will let you trim some calories by swapping out the fries for steamed broccoli. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.