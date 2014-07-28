It May Be Summer, But For Economists, This Week Feels Like Christmas
This week is summer's sweet spot — the peak time for pool parties, fresh-picked berries and cool drinks. But for economists, it may feel more like Christmas — so much to unwrap!
Each day will bring new decisions and reports that could have a big impact on the nation's economy. So economists, investors and workers will have plenty to ponder. Here's what's happening this week:
In addition, economists will be watching for lots of wild cards this week. For example, Congress will be finishing up some work before starting its August recess. Lawmakers could make decisions involving issues with big economic impacts, such as on immigration and federal highway spending.
The stock market may be in for a wacky week with so much key economic data hitting, along with a surge of corporate earnings reports.
And there's no shortage of geopolitical tension. Any number of developments in Gaza, Libya or Ukraine could upset economic expectations.
So if ever there was a week to pay attention to economic reports, this is it. Just keep a tall, cool drink handy. You may need it.
