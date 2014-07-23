Don't Make Me Come Back There: Toyota's New Parent-Friendly Options

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Toyota wants you to keep an eye on your kids while driving. A new version of its Sienna minivan includes an optional pull-down mirror to allow better surveillance of the backseat. And if you see something, you can say something because the minivan also includes a feature called Driver Easy Speak. It's a kind of intercom that allows you to speak to the kids as on a public address system, without shouting. Don't make me get in that back seat.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.