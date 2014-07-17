Panama's Ex-Strongman Sues Over 'Call Of Duty' Video Game

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Panama's most famous dictator is suing the makers of "Call of Duty." In the video game "Black Ops 2," Manuel Noriega is a character who works with and turns against the CIA.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO GAME, "BLACK OPS 2")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Manuel Noriega) (Spanish spoken).

MONTAGNE: Noriega accuses the makers of profiting from his likeness and harming his reputation - nevermind that he is currently serving a prison sentence for murder. Its MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.