The Rockies' Very Bad Day: When A Wild Pitch Clears The Bases

We usually point out great plays on this blog.

But during last night's Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers game, the play turned so messy, it is remarkable.

As The Bleacher Report explains, a wild pitch — and a subsequent throwing error — ended up costing the Rockies three runs. It'll probably rank, Bleacher Report surmises, as one of the worst defensive plays this season.

Just watch:

Needless to say, the Rockies lost 9 to 4.

