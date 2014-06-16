© 2021
Legendary Radio Host Casey Kasem Dies At 82

Published June 16, 2014 at 5:10 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

We'd like to take a moment now to remember legendary radio host Casey Kasem who died yesterday. He was the voice behind the hugely popular music countdown program, the long-running American Top 40, which he launched in 1970.

(SOUNDBITE OF RADIO SHOW, "AMERICAN TOP 40")

CASEY KASEM: There it is - the number one song in the USA on American Top 40 for the fourth week running - "Hey Ya!" by OutKast.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Kasem brought listeners music and trivia, dedications, and the famous dear Casey letters. He was also a voice actor for four decades, voicing shagging in the Scooby Doo cartoon series.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SCOOBY DOO")

KASEM: I've got to admit that's some act.

WERTHEIMER: Kasem's, perhaps, best remembered for how he closed his radio broadcasts.

KASEM: My name's Casey Kasem, reminding you to keep your feet in the ground and keep reaching for the stars.

MONTAGNE: Casey Kasem died yesterday at the age of 82. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.