Donald Trump Retweets Fake Quote Attributed To Him

Published June 11, 2014 at 7:01 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Sports writer David Roth was having some fun and tweeted a made up quote he attributed to Donald Trump. The quote was, "I was never one who looked at success as bad for me. Success was always good. I loved it and still do." The tweet suggested these words were lifted from a book by Trump called "Winning," a book that doesn't actually exist. Still, the fake quote was re-tweeted by Donald Trump. He attributed the quote to himself, which I guess means now it's actually something he said? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.