G.M. Recalls 2.42 Million Vehicles Over Four Different Issues

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 20, 2014 at 11:42 AM EDT
A 2008 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ.
General Motors is recalling another 2.42 million vehicles for four separate issues, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to NBC News, that brings the total number of GM vehicles under a recall to 13.6 million.

Today's recall affects vehicles including the Buick Enclave, Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia for a seatbelt problem; the Chevy Malibu and Pontiac G6 over a shift cable; the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV over a problem affecting the airbags; and the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra HD over a problem that may cause a fire. A more detailed list is at the car maker's website.

GM has, of course, been in the news over its failure to recall more than 2 million vehicles with ignition switch problems linked to at least a dozen deaths.

As Bill reported earlier this month, GM agreed to pay a record $35 million civil penalty over its handling of the issue. GM also agreed to change how it reviews safety issues.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
