Chipotle Dishes Up Food For Thought

We stay with Chipotle our last word in business today, which is: Burritos with a side of literature.

Chipotle restaurants are dishing out some food for thought with their meals. Starting this week, two minute essays can be found printed on the sides of Chipotle cups and takeout bags, essays written by contributors like Toni Morrison, Judd Apatow, Michael Lewis, Malcolm Gladwell, author Jonathan Safran Foer is also featured. He pitched the idea to Chipotle after eating alone their one day with nothing to read.

Chipotle bit on his plan. In comedian Sarah Silverman's two minute to Chipotle essay, she quips, my dog is right, the bathroom is not a library. Well, maybe the bathroom is not. But apparently a restaurant can be.

