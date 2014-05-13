© 2021
Dracula's Transylvania Castle Goes On The Market

Published May 13, 2014 at 4:56 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Appropriate music for today's last word in business: real estate.

Dracula's castle is for sale in the central Romanian region of Transylvania.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Think of it as a fang-tastic deal. You could be - go ahead, laugh.

INSKEEP: Yeah, I am.

MONTAGNE: You could be the owner of Bram Castle, which is its actual name. The real life man who inspired Bram Stoker's bloodsucking "Dracula" is believed to have been a prisoner there. That would be Vlad the Impaler who terrorized the region in the mid-15th century.

INSKEEP: The castle is now owned by descendants of Romania's royal family, and the expected asking price is around $80 million.

MONTAGNE: But with a half-million tourists visiting a year, the castle won't necessarily be a financial bloodletting for its new owners.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.