Dracula's Transylvania Castle Goes On The Market

Appropriate music for today's last word in business: real estate.

Dracula's castle is for sale in the central Romanian region of Transylvania.

Think of it as a fang-tastic deal. You could be - go ahead, laugh.

MONTAGNE: You could be the owner of Bram Castle, which is its actual name. The real life man who inspired Bram Stoker's bloodsucking "Dracula" is believed to have been a prisoner there. That would be Vlad the Impaler who terrorized the region in the mid-15th century.

INSKEEP: The castle is now owned by descendants of Romania's royal family, and the expected asking price is around $80 million.

MONTAGNE: But with a half-million tourists visiting a year, the castle won't necessarily be a financial bloodletting for its new owners.

