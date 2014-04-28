Burger King Revives Subservient Chicken

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Which now brings us to today's Last Word In Business, which is subservient chicken.

Maybe you remember a 2004 Burger King ad campaign that featured a website where a giant chicken in a nondescript living room would perform almost any task requested of it by Web users. Burger King claims the site got over a billion hits, and some ad watchers credit the subservient chicken with the start of viral marketing.

That was 10 years ago. Now, the subservient chicken is returning to promote the Chicken Big King, described as a triple-decker chicken sandwich. But if you should visit the subservient chicken website, you'd get a missing chicken sign because they're trying to encourage you to help find a chicken on the loose.

GREENE: On Wednesday morning, a documentary of sorts will be posted chronicling the subservient chicken's alleged odyssey over the last 10 years, assuming that you were really thinking about that and not just wanting to eat your chicken.

INSKEEP: Yeah. Because if, you know, you're about to eat a chicken sandwich, that's what you want - is to be thinking about a chicken with a personality.

