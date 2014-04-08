© 2021
Except For Duck, Officers Find No Signs Of Foul Play

Published April 8, 2014 at 6:57 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A Massachusetts woman heard a loud bang in her house and called police, thinking it was a home invasion. Officers arrived, did a search and found no signs of foul play - except a duck. It had come through the chimney and flown into a ceiling, leaving what police described as a perfect sooty silhouette. They released the bird into a nearby pond but are still seeking a positive identification. Guess it's not enough that it walks like a duck and talks like a duck. It's MORNING EDITION. Quack. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.