2 AP Journalists Shot By Afghan Police, 1 Dies

That's our Renee Montagne in Afghanistan, where, this morning we have yet another example of just how dangerous it is to work in Afghanistan. Two veteran journalists with the Associated Press were shot today. The shooter is described as an Afghan policeman. The AP is reporting that Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Anja Niedringhaus was killed. Reporter Kathy Gannon was wounded and is in stable condition.

The two were in host province in eastern Afghanistan on a reporting trip ahead of tomorrow's elections.