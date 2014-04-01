© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Car Rolls Off Valet Parking Deck Into Gulf Of Mexico

Published April 1, 2014 at 7:13 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

If you've ever done valet parking, you may have wondered just where they parked your car. At casino in Fort Meyers Beach, Florida there's no doubt. A valet took charge of a $23,000 vehicle and maybe forgot to put it in park. In any case, the car rolled right off a dock, into the Gulf of Mexico. Channel 2 showed images of the car sinking in a slow and dignified manner.

On the upside, the casino did pay for the car, in full.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.