Car Rolls Off Valet Parking Deck Into Gulf Of Mexico

If you've ever done valet parking, you may have wondered just where they parked your car. At casino in Fort Meyers Beach, Florida there's no doubt. A valet took charge of a $23,000 vehicle and maybe forgot to put it in park. In any case, the car rolled right off a dock, into the Gulf of Mexico. Channel 2 showed images of the car sinking in a slow and dignified manner.

On the upside, the casino did pay for the car, in full.

