WATCH: A Big Upset Leads To Some Awesome Dancing

How big an upset was No. 14 Mercer's victory over No. 3 Duke today?

Mark caught us up on the actual news.

Here is video that simply shows you:

Update at 7:22 p.m. ET. The 'NaeNae':

For those of us, who are culturally clueless, The New York Times explains the dance:

"For the last couple of months, the Nae Nae has become a near universally recognized language of celebration. The dance comes along with a sprightly song, 'Drop That #NaeNae,' by the young Atlanta-based rap crew We Are Toonz, whose members — Bear, Callamar, K. B., Crash Bandit, Levi – shimmy their way through the song's video, rewriting youth culture on the fly.

"[Kevin] Canevari is not the first to drop that Nae Nae in exultant joy – the Washington Wizards' John Wall, longtime friend to hip-hop dance crazes, did his version after winning the dunk contest at All-Star weekend last month; the Houston Rockets' Dwight Howard was filmed doing it in a video with the group. It was used, fleetingly, in the dance medley during Pharrell's performance of 'Happy' at the Oscars, and Ryan Seacrest recently talked about it on 'American Idol.'"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.