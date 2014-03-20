© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Search For Missing Jet Narrows; Westboro Baptist Founder Dies

By Mark Memmott
Published March 20, 2014 at 12:43 PM EDT

Good afternoon.

Sorry for being late in our daily roundup. Here's what has been happening so far today:

-- Search For Missing Jet Focuses On Objects Seen Off Australia

-- Ukrainian Troops' Departure From Crimea Isn't A Simple Matter

-- U.S. Adds To Sanctions On Russian Officials

-- Westboro Baptist Church Founder Rev. Fred Phelps Sr. Dies

-- Reprimand, $20K Fine, No Jail Time For General's Misconduct

-- Jobless Claims Stay Toward Lower End Of Recent Range

-- Book News: Meg Wolitzer To Publish A YA Novel Inspired By Sylvia Plath

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott