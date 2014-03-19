© 2021
Top Stories: Crisis In Crimea; Search Continues For Missing Jet

By Mark Memmott
Published March 19, 2014 at 9:11 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Tensions Build As Pro-Russian Forces Enter Ukrainian Navy Base

-- Missing Jet's Mysterious Turn May Have Been Plotted Early In Flight

-- Reports: Toyota To Pay $1.2B To End Safety-Related Probe

-- Book News: Notorious TV Pitchman Kevin Trudeau Gets 10 Years In Prison

Other news that's making headlines:

-- "Israel Attacks Syrian Military Targets After Golan Bombing." (Time)

-- New Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's "Communication Style Will Be Tested" At First News Conference Wednesday. (MarketWatch)

-- Winning Tickets For $400 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Sold In Florida And Maryland. (NBC News)

-- At Murder Trial Of Oscar Pistorius, Ballistics Expert Testifies About Reeva Steenkamp's "Final, Horrific Moments." (Los Angeles Times)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
