VIDEO: News Anchors Dive For Cover As Quake Shakes L.A.

When a 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Monday morning, KTLA-TV morning anchors Chris Schauble and Megan Henderson were live on the air. It was 6:25 a.m. local time.

Watch as they react and do what Californians know to do: "Drop, cover and hold on."

Our friends at Southern California Public Radio say that "authorities reported little to no damage citywide. Metro Rail lines were already returning to normal after an earthquake inspection, according to L.A. Metro. The California Highway Patrol sent a note via Twitter that roadways appeared to be clear and free of damage as the morning rush got underway. ... Still, the Monday quake was the most significant to shake Los Angeles since the 5.5-magnitude Chino Hills quake in 2008, according to [U.S. Geological Survey] seismologist Robert Graves."

