Dropcam Lets Owners Keep Tabs On Their Pets

And our last word in business today is: Doggie Cam.

There has been a lot in the news lately about the Internet and privacy. And now it seems that even pets are under surveillance by owners.

That's right. Thanks to a newly-improved smartphone app and device called the Dropcam, pet owners can check in on their furry friends while they're at work or out of town. Through the app, you can not only see your dog, but talk to them through a speaker as well.

New York Times technology reporter Nick Wingfield tried out the app, and when he did he saw his dog, Mitzie, sitting on the couch.

MONTAGNE: Mitzie did look around curiously for the source of her owner's voice, but she did not move from her seat. As Wingfield warned about this app, obedience is not included.

