The Price Of A Pizza In 237 U.S. Neighborhoods

Yesterday, we crunched thousands of pizza prices from around the country, and argued that you should always buy a bigger pizza. (And in a separate post, we presented the case against buying a bigger pizza.)

And we figured, hey, we've got all this data, what else can we do with it? So we crunched the numbers again to answer a different question: How much does pizza cost in my neighborhood? And how does that compare to other neighborhoods in my city, and around the country?

To keep it simple, we looked at the median price of all cheese pizzas. The data, which were provided by Grubhub Seamless, and include neighborhoods in five cities: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

(One note on the graphs: Price ranges are different for different cities, in order to make it easier to compare neighborhoods within each city.)

