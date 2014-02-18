Candy Crush Saga's Developer Plans To Go Public

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with the "Candy Crush" saga.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: This morning, the maker of the social media game "Candy Crush Saga" announced it will take its stock public. The European game maker King Digital Entertainment has filed an initial public offering, with an aim of bringing in a half-billion dollars.

In its disclosure, King Digital revealed it has nearly 130 million active daily users, with 93 million of them playing "Candy Crush Saga." The company also makes "Pet Rescue Saga" and "Farm Heroes Saga."

"Candy Crush" is the No. 2 highest-grossing game on the Apple App Store, behind "Clash of Clans." Last year, the company reported a profit of over $560 million. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.