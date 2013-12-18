A 'Morning Edition' Singalong: Follow Us In Merry Measure
Want to be on NPR's airwaves? You'll have to sing for it.
Please. Don't leave us hangin'.
Send us your voices (or your video if you're so inspired) by the end of the weekend, and we'll pull them all together into one crazy chorus of "Deck the Halls." The more the merrier. Next week, we'll play it for you — however beautiful or discombobulating it may sound.
How Do You Do This?
Easy. There are three simple steps:
1. Listen to David Greene and Linda Wertheimer sing "Deck the Halls" for your starting pitch and tempo:
2. Record yourself. (If you're not sure how to do that, check out our tips at the bottom of this page.)
3. Send it to us at singalong@npr.org by the end of this weekend. If you're sending a video, please just upload it to YouTube and send us the link. In your email to us, please include your name and how to pronounce it.
The Lyrics
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Fa la la la la, la la la la
'Tis the season to be jolly
Fa la la la la, la la la la
Don we now our gay apparel
Fa la la, la la la, la la la
Troll the ancient Yuletide carol
Fa la la la la, la la la la
See the blazing Yule before us
Fa la la la la, la la la la
Strike the harp and join the chorus
Fa la la la la, la la la la
Follow me in merry measure
Fa la la, la la la, la la la
While I tell of Yuletide treasure
Fa la la la la, la la la la
Tips for Recording Yourself
If you don't have a smartphone, fear not! You can use the microphone on your computer to record yourself singing. Then put the recording in an email and send it to singalong@npr.org.
