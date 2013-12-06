© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

L.A. Costco Misfiles Ron Burgundy Autobiography

Published December 6, 2013 at 7:05 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

If Ron Burgundy says it, it's the truth.

MONTAGNE: Especially at Costco. Will Ferrell's "Anchorman" character is out with an autobiography, which wound up in the nonfiction aisle at a Los Angeles area store. The LA Times first noticed the misplacement of "Ron Burgundy: Let Me Off at the Top."

This, after Costco caused a stir last month when a store displayed the Bible in the fiction section.

INSKEEP: You stay classy, Costco.

MONTAGNE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.