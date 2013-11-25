Pacquiao Dedicates Boxing Win To Typhoon Survivors

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Tacloban, a city in the Philippines nearly wiped away by the typhoon this month, survivors gathered yesterday to cheer on a hero. A TV screen was set up in a plaza showing Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao defeat American Brandon Rios. Pacquiao dedicated his win to those recovering from the storm.

One person in the square said I was so happy I wanted to cry. Another held a cardboard said that said: We're for Pacquiao. God bless, Tacloban will rise again.