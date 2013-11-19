Picture This: Selfie Is 'Word Of The Year'

Oxford Dictionaries has decided that 2013's word of the year is selfie — and if you don't know what the word means, you may not be a somewhat self-absorbed type who likes to share photos you take of yourself. (Just kidding, selfie fans!)

According to the experts at Oxford, "the decision was unanimous ... with little if any argument. ... It seems like everyone who is anyone has posted a selfie somewhere on the Internet. If it is good enough for the Obamas or The Pope, then it is good enough for Word of the Year."

Selfie was chosen over others such as "binge watch," "showrooming" and "twerking." (We do have to thank the committee for not going with that last candidate, which allows us to go on at length again about Miley Cyrus.)

