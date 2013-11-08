© 2021
Rutgers Course To Explore Springsteen's Biblical References

Published November 8, 2013 at 7:17 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. For many fans, listening to Bruce Springsteen can be spiritual. That certainly includes a religion professor at Rutgers University. He's introduced a one-credit course exploring religious references in "The Boss's" songwriting.

The professor says it's important to understand the broader context of a writer's work. Some of the biblical references in the music, he says, are subtle; others, not.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, JESUS WAS AN ONLY SON)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: (Singing) Well, Jesus was an only son...

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.