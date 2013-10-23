© 2021
Frank Deford: 'Some Of Us Are More Valiant Than The Rest'

By Frank Deford
Published October 23, 2013 at 5:18 AM EDT
<strong>Hit The Numbers: </strong>Stats guys say that the clutch is a random crap shoot.
As a child, your heart is broken when you learn that your grandfather really can't pull real quarters out of your ear. And if you're a baseball fan, that disillusionment happens once more to you in life when you first hear the numbers mavens tell you that there is no clutch hitter. None. No such thing.

Oh my, but if you have any romance in your soul, you do so want to believe that there are people in all walks of life whom we can count on to rise to the occasion. Don't you want that?

Click on the audio link above to hear Deford's take on this issue.

Frank Deford
Frank Deford died on Sunday, May 28, at his home in Florida. Remembrances of Frank's life and work can be found in All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and on NPR.org.
