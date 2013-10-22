© 2021
Man Goes Deer Hunting In Wal-Mart Parking Lot

Published October 22, 2013 at 5:52 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

You how it is with deer hunting, you have to get the right gear. You think about the time and place. You might build a deer stand, a kind of treehouse to shoot from high ground. Or you can do like a man in Indiana, Pennsylvania. He spotted a deer in the Wal-Mart parking lot and he shot it right there. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says he got six months' probation, even though it was, in all fairness, the first day of hunting season when he opened fire.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.