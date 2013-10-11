© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Nobel Peace Prize; Movement (Maybe) On Shutdown

By Scott Neuman
Published October 11, 2013 at 8:20 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chemical Weapons Watchdog Gets Nobel Peace Prize

-- No Deal Yet, But Maybe An Opening

And here are more early headlines:

Syria's Rebels Executed Civilians, Say Human Rights Watch (BBC)

Utah's National Parks Will Reopen Despite Ongoing Government Shutdown (CNN)

Jury Clears Toyota In Wrongful-Death Lawsuit (The Los Angeles Times)

Castro's Guards Shirked And Lied, Reports Say (The Columbus Dispatch)

Massive Cyclone Approaches India's East Coast, Thousands Flee (CBC)

Pervez Musharraf Remanded To Judicial Custody For 14 Days (The Indian Express)

Gang War In Brazil's Pedrinhas Jail Kills 13 (BBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman