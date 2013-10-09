© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Nobel In Chemistry; Yellen Gets Nod As Fed Chair

By Scott Neuman
Published October 9, 2013 at 8:22 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Share Nobel Chemistry Prize For Complex Computer Modeling

-- Obama Will Tap Janet Yellen As Fed Chairwoman

-- All Talk And No Do: Latest On The Shutdown And Debt Ceiling

And here are more early headlines:

Boehner: Short-term deal on government shutdown would be 'unconditional surrender' (Chicago Tribune)

U.S. To Cut Some Military Aid To Egypt After Coup, Turmoil (CNN)

Egypt Sets November Trial Date For Morsi (Al-Jazeera):

Jos. A. Bank Offers To Pay $2.3 Billion For Men's Wearhouse (The New York Times)

Chinese Court To Allow Bo Xilai Appeal (BBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman