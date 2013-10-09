Top Stories: Nobel In Chemistry; Yellen Gets Nod As Fed Chair

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Share Nobel Chemistry Prize For Complex Computer Modeling

-- Obama Will Tap Janet Yellen As Fed Chairwoman

-- All Talk And No Do: Latest On The Shutdown And Debt Ceiling

And here are more early headlines:

Boehner: Short-term deal on government shutdown would be 'unconditional surrender' (Chicago Tribune)

U.S. To Cut Some Military Aid To Egypt After Coup, Turmoil (CNN)

Egypt Sets November Trial Date For Morsi (Al-Jazeera):

Jos. A. Bank Offers To Pay $2.3 Billion For Men's Wearhouse (The New York Times)

Chinese Court To Allow Bo Xilai Appeal (BBC)

