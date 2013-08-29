© 2021
Hello Kitty: Updated Monopoly Game Available

Published August 29, 2013 at 7:35 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, and I for one will miss the tiny iron, even if the Monopoly token replacing it is, OK, a cat. The new Monopoly games hitting store shelves contains a sleek kitty, who will join the classic Scottie dog and top hat. Fans adopted the cat in an online vote earlier this year and shelved the iron after a 78-year run. That piece will join other retired tokens, including the lantern, rocking horse, and cannon. It's MEOW-Y EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.