New And Returning Faces Reflect On The March On Washington

Tens of thousands of people congregated in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom — one of the largest civil rights rallies in American history, and the day that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., delivered his indelible "I Have A Dream" speech.

Wandering around the National Mall with my camera allowed me to envision what it would have been like to attend the original event in 1963. I set out into the crowd and found people who were there on that day 50 years ago — as well as many others who were there for the first time.

