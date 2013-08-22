Latin Roots: The Caribbean Coast Of Colombia

In this edition of Latin Roots, we look at the music of Colombia's Caribbean coast. Our guest, Beat Latino host Catalina Maria Johnson, selected some older music from Petrona Martinez and her family, as well as a more modern example from Lido Pimienta, who is part of the large Colombian population based in Toronto. Pimienta uses traditional elements in her music, yet records on her laptop.

Johnson also created a Spotify playlist for those who'd like to explore the music further.

