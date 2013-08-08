Top Stories: Fort Hood Trial Resumes; Fire Spreads In Calif.

Good morning (and our apologies for being late with this).

Some of our early headlines:

-- Judge Says Nidal Hasan Can Represent Himself In Fort Hood Trial

-- Report: NSA Is Searching 'Vast Amounts' Of Americans' Emails

-- 'Total Disgrace': Jackie Robinson Statue Defaced In Brooklyn

-- 'New York Times' Is Not For Sale, Sulzberger Says

-- Fannie Mae Books $10.1 Billion In Second-Quarter Profits

-- 3 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold: 2 In N.J., 1 In Minnesota

-- Burglars Return Loot To Group That Helps Sex Assault Victims

-- Stars And Stripes: Pair Of Sumatran Tigers Born At National Zoo

-- World-Record Snakehead Fish Caught In U.S.

Other stories in the news:

-- Wildfire In Southern California "Grows To 10,000 Acres; One Person Burned 'Head To Toe.' " (Los Angeles Times)

-- 4 Killed, 4 Wounded In Dallas-area Shooting Rampage. (The Dallas Morning News)

-- "Suspect's Vehicle In California Murder-abduction Case Seen In Oregon." (Reuters)

-- Suicide Bomber In Quetta, Pakistan, Kills At Least 28. (BBC News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.