VIDEO: Boos And A Blooper For A-Rod

Here's a better look and listen to what it was like Monday night in Chicago when New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez returned to the lineup on the same day he was hit with a 211-game suspension for allegedly using performance-enhancing substances (he can play while he appeals that punishment).

As we said last night, he got the kind of greeting you would expect from an opposing team's crowd: plenty of boos. A-Rod managed to get a hit his first time up — a bloop single to left field. It was his only hit of the evening. The Yankees lost to the White Sox, 8-1.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.