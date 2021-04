Colorado Restaurant Has A Furry New Regular

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The Edelweiss Restaurant in Colorado Springs has a new regular: a six-foot-tall bear. Security video taken early Wednesday shows the bear standing on its hind legs, pulling a dumpster out of view. The bear dragged it 50 feet into the parking lot, turned it over and went to town on some German leftovers. Guess it was good, because the next day, he came back for more. Edelweiss is known for a traditional steak dish called ruladen. I don't know about the bear. I prefer schnitzel. It's MORNING EDITION Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.