© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Royal Baby Wait; Mandela Improving

By Mark Memmott
Published July 22, 2013 at 8:30 AM EDT
Former South African President Nelson Mandela has been in a Pretoria hospital since June 8. He's being treated for a life-threatening respiratory infection. Last week he turned 95 and a banner near the hospital drew admirers such as this woman.
Former South African President Nelson Mandela has been in a Pretoria hospital since June 8. He's being treated for a life-threatening respiratory infection. Last week he turned 95 and a banner near the hospital drew admirers such as this woman.

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Royal Arrival Expected Soon: Kate's In Labor.

-- Search For More Murder Victims Ends In Cleveland.

-- Dozens Killed, Hundreds Injured By Earthquakes In China.

-- Book News: Scrapbooks Of Hemingway's Childhood Made Public.

-- VIDEO: 'Grandma Drummer' Says She Loves To Play.

Other stories making news:

-- Nelson Mandela Showing "Sustained Improvement," South African Government Says. (Reuters)

-- "Detroit Bankruptcy: How Fast Will It Go?" (Detroit Free Press)

-- In Phoenix, Monsoon "Spurs Flooding, Strands Motorists." (The Arizona Republic)

-- "Pope Francis Leaves For Brazil Visit — Carrying His Own Bag." (The Guardian)

-- "Best Round Of His Life" Gives Phil Mickelson The Win At British Open. (ESPN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott