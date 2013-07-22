Top Stories: Royal Baby Wait; Mandela Improving

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Royal Arrival Expected Soon: Kate's In Labor.

-- Search For More Murder Victims Ends In Cleveland.

-- Dozens Killed, Hundreds Injured By Earthquakes In China.

-- Book News: Scrapbooks Of Hemingway's Childhood Made Public.

-- VIDEO: 'Grandma Drummer' Says She Loves To Play.

Other stories making news:

-- Nelson Mandela Showing "Sustained Improvement," South African Government Says. (Reuters)

-- "Detroit Bankruptcy: How Fast Will It Go?" (Detroit Free Press)

-- In Phoenix, Monsoon "Spurs Flooding, Strands Motorists." (The Arizona Republic)

-- "Pope Francis Leaves For Brazil Visit — Carrying His Own Bag." (The Guardian)

-- "Best Round Of His Life" Gives Phil Mickelson The Win At British Open. (ESPN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.