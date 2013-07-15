World Cafe Next: Danny Michel And The Garifuna Collective

Canadian Danny Michel is a veteran songwriter with a lengthy career: The folk-rock musician, whose voice recalls that of Paul Simon, already has nine albums to his name. But his latest record, Blackbirds Are Dancing Over Me, is a little bit different. In 2012, Michel relocated to Belize in order to work with The Garifuna Collective, a group of musicians who carry on soulful traditions surrounding the history of their West African ancestors.

Hear two new songs from Blackbirds Are Dancing Over Me, a collaboration which brings out some of Michel's best songwriting yet.

