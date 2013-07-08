© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Video Of Asiana Crash; Clashes In Cairo

By Mark Memmott
Published July 8, 2013 at 9:14 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Dramatic Crash Video Among Latest Clues In Asiana Accident.

-- 'Devastated' Quebec Town Waits For Word About Missing.

-- Dozens Killed In Cairo By Shots Fired At Pro-Morsi Gathering.

-- 10 Killed In Crash Of Alaska Air Taxi.

-- Book News: Reading And Writing Slow Dementia, Study Says.

Other news:

-- Teresa Heinz Kerry Hospitalized; In "Critical But Stable Condition." (WCVB-TV)

-- Defense To Call More Witnesses At Trial Of George Zimmerman For Killing Of Trayvon Martin. (The Orlando Sentinel)

-- Whitey Bulger's "Loyal Lieutenant" To Be In Witness Stand. (WBUR)

-- Eliot Spitzer "Explains His Return" In Round Of Interviews; Says "This Is A Land Of Second Chances." (Politico)

-- There's A "Slight Risk" Monday Of Severe Weather "Across Portions Of The Central And Northern Plains." (National Weather Service)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott