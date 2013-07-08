Top Stories: Video Of Asiana Crash; Clashes In Cairo

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Dramatic Crash Video Among Latest Clues In Asiana Accident.

-- 'Devastated' Quebec Town Waits For Word About Missing.

-- Dozens Killed In Cairo By Shots Fired At Pro-Morsi Gathering.

-- 10 Killed In Crash Of Alaska Air Taxi.

-- Book News: Reading And Writing Slow Dementia, Study Says.

Other news:

-- Teresa Heinz Kerry Hospitalized; In "Critical But Stable Condition." (WCVB-TV)

-- Defense To Call More Witnesses At Trial Of George Zimmerman For Killing Of Trayvon Martin. (The Orlando Sentinel)

-- Whitey Bulger's "Loyal Lieutenant" To Be In Witness Stand. (WBUR)

-- Eliot Spitzer "Explains His Return" In Round Of Interviews; Says "This Is A Land Of Second Chances." (Politico)

-- There's A "Slight Risk" Monday Of Severe Weather "Across Portions Of The Central And Northern Plains." (National Weather Service)

