Even Married, They Can't Be Together Legally

He was just so nice, one of the sweetest guys I've ever met. It was kind of hard to resist, especially when you've kissed a lot of frogs in your life, you meet a man who's just as caring and sweet as he is.

As immigration legislation moves through Congress, there are still major obstacles to any kind of compromise. It's a tense waiting game for those in the country illegally — even for those who supposedly have a leg up in the process because they have married a U.S. citizen.

Pediatric nurse Caly Muniz Castro works at a respiratory clinic for children. Her husband, Jones Muniz Castro, is in Brazil, hoping to receive legal status in the U.S. Caly shares her story with Rachel Martin, host of Weekend Edition Sunday.

"We've been married about a year and a couple of weeks," Caly says. "Unfortunately, we just spent our one-year anniversary very far apart from each other. He's in Brazil and I'm here in Minnesota."

