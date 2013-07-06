© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

France's Marion Bartoli Wins Women's Title At Wimbledon

By Mark Memmott
Published July 6, 2013 at 11:00 AM EDT
France's Marion Bartoli celebrates her women's singles championship at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
France's Marion Bartoli celebrates her women's singles championship at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

Marion Bartoli of France won the women's singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday, defeating Germany's Sabine Lisicki in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

It's Bartoli's first "Grand Slam" title.

Sports Illustrated was posting "live analysis" through the match. At the end, it wrote that:

"Marion Bartoli is your 2013 Wimbledon champion! Well deserved.

"Looking at the stats, the one number that stands out is this one: Lisicki won just 52 percent of her first serve points. Just an anemic serving performance from Lisicki today, who was clearly overwhelmed by the occasion. That's tough to see, but it's also nice to see experience rewarded. This was Bartoli's time. Lisicki will have many more shots at this title, no doubt about it.

"Bartoli looks absolutely stunned. She really doesn't know what to do. After shaking the umpire's hand she sprints to her box and after a precarious climb, finds her father Walter and gives him a huge."

Bartoli, 28, was ranked No. 15 in the world coming into The Championships at Wimbledon. Lisicki, 23, was ranked No. 24.

The men's final is Sunday. As we wrote earlier, Scotland's Andy Murray hopes to be "the first male British player to raise the Wimbledon trophy since Fred Perry ... in 1936." Murray is ranked No. 2 in the world. His opponent, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, is ranked No. 1.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott