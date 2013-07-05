Top Stories: June Job Growth; California Fireworks Mishap
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Better Than Expected Job Growth In June.
-- Pope John Paul II Will Be Made A Saint.
-- Egypt On Edge: Nation Braces For Protests Of Morsi's Ouster.
-- Book News: Asteroid Named For Iain Banks, Author Of Cosmic Fiction.
Other news:
-- "28 Hurt In Simi Valley Fireworks Explosion." (NBC Southern California)
-- "Prosecution Testimony In Zimmerman Case Could Wrap Today." (USA Today)
-- "Desmond Tutu Urges Mandela Family To End Feud." (CBC News)
-- Deadly Arizona Wildfire 85 Percent Contained. (The Arizona Republic)
