Top Stories: Crisis In Egypt; Assad's Confidence

By Mark Memmott
Published July 4, 2013 at 9:35 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Egypt Begins Dangerous New Phase As Interim Leader Steps In.

-- Here She Is: Statue Of Liberty Reopens On Independence Day.

-- VIDEO: Toledo Driver Rescued After Huge Sinkhole Swallows Car.

Other top news:

-- "Syria's Assad Says Only Foreign Invasion Can Threaten Him." (Reuters)

-- "Bolivian President Blames 'North American Empire' for Blocking His Flight." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "South Korea Proposes Talks With North Korea On Factory Park." (The Associated Press)

-- "Mandela's Grandson Ends Battle Over Burials" Of Kin. (The New York Times)

-- NBA's Boston Celtics Hire Butler University's Brad Stevens To Be Coach. (Boston Globe)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
