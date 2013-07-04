© 2021
Galadrielle Allman On Her Father's Work In 'Skydog'

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 4, 2013 at 12:44 PM EDT
Duane Allman of The Allman Brothers Band lived to play music. A new box set, <em>Skydog</em>, collects the work he produced before his death in 1971.

In 1971, Duane Allman — one of the greatest slide guitarists of all time — died at age 24. His daughter, Galadrielle Allman, was only 2 at the time. Here, she joins World Cafe to present music from the lovingly curated Skydog: The Duane Allman Retrospective.

Selections from the new box set range from recordings of Duane Allman's first high-school band, The Escorts, to his numerous stints as a sideman at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, as he helped with records by Wilson Pickett, Aretha Franklin and more.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
